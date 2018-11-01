Share this article

print logo

Town of Lancaster's winter parking ban begins Nov. 15

| Published

The Town of Lancaster's winter parking ban is two weeks away.

Lancaster Town Clerk Diane Terranova issued a reminder to all residents of the Town of Lancaster regarding the town's winter parking ban, which runs from Nov. 15 to March 15 during the hours of 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials said the parking ban will facilitate the snowplowing efforts of the town's highway department.

Story topics: / / / /

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a current staff reporter for The Buffalo News and a former deputy sports editor. Before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
There are no comments - be the first to comment