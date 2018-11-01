Thieves strike Buffalo store selling Asian, Middle Eastern, African products

Thieves smashed through an exterior wall of a Buffalo corner store early Wednesday, breaking in to steal an assortment of merchandise inside and then two minivans parked outside, according to a police report.

Burglars struck Bangla Bazaar on Fillmore Avenue, just south of Main Street, around 3 a.m. The store sells food and other products, including Bangladeshi, Indian and other Asian items, as well as American products, according to the business' Facebook page. The store's sign also advertises Pakistani, Somalian, Yemeni and Burmese food.

The thieves had to move a freezer after smashing the wall in order to gain entry, according to the police report. The burglars took the cash register, cigarettes, cellphones and cash from a donation box for a local mosque, the victims told police.

After initially breaking in, the thieves came back about two hours later to steal the second minivan, according to the report.