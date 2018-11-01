Share this article

Thief nabs cash from Moose Lodge Halloween party

Someone stole more than $1,100 in bar revenue, room rental fees and ticket money during a Halloween party at the Moose Lodge in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, according to a police report.

The theft from the club at 717 Tonawanda St. happened Sunday but was reported to police on Wednesday, according to the report.

A cabinet door was damaged in order for the thief to access a cash register, the report said.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
