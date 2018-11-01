Share this article

This is a screen grab of Assemblyman Ray Walter's anti-Patriots tweet from Monday that stirred up a fuss online.

The Bills fizzled on the field, but the politicos burned on Twitter

What do you get when you mix football fanaticism with partisan politics? Some flaming hot Twitter burns.

Assemblyman Ray Walter, R-Amherst, on Monday posted a photo on Twitter apparently taken near where the Patriots parked their team plane before that night's game against the Bills.

The plane – humbly painted with New England's colors, name, logo and Super Bowl trophies – was in the background while the Amherst Republican stood in the foreground giving a thumbs down.

Walter made a "Deflategate" joke in the tweet while wishing the Bills good luck. (The team, sadly, scored just six points in losing once again to the Patriots.)

Jimmy Vielkind, a Wall Street Journal reporter who covers state government and politics, retweeted Walter's post and noted a possible electoral motivation for the stunt.

This drew the attention of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat who beat Walter in his re-election bid in 2015. Poloncarz highlighted that the State Legislature is only in session from January to June. "Someday I am going to get me a job where I stand around and do nothing for half the year," he tweeted.

That prompted a retort from Nick Langworthy, the Erie County Republican chairman, who mocked Poloncarz's frequent use of social media.

We call unsportsmanlike conduct on everyone. Your punishment is having to rewatch Monday night's loss.

