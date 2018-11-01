The 10: Christmas in the Country, 'Fiddler on the Roof, The Main Event

1) Christmas in the Country, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center (5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg). Tickets are $10 at the door; children 12 years and younger get in for free.

Commentary: Apparently, there exists a publication - Sunshine Artist - that ranks art-and-crafts markets across the country, and it's dubbed Christmas in the Country as No. 1 on its 2018 list, for the first time since 2015. Nice job, Premier Promotions.

The News' Francesca Bond pieced together a guide for the event, with suggestions for how to prepare, including links to the floor plan and the list of vendors, containing Buffalo-based and regional vendors. See Smiles from a previous Christmas in the Country, here.

*****

2) "Fiddler on the Roof," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; 8 p.m. Nov. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Ticket prices range from $35 to $90 and may be purchased here.

Commentary: News contributing reviewer Anthony Chase lauded the performance of Tevye's character, played by Yehezkel Lazarov, in his reflection piece that touches on bigger themes of the classic - such as human origin and family dynamics - as well as tragic current events.

Chase's rating suggests "Fiddler" is close to a must-see musical production, and it won't linger in Buffalo for long.

*****

3) The Main Event on new Main Street, 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 on Main Street in Williamsville. Free to attend.

Commentary: The Williamsville Business Association presents a saucy Saturday intended to introduce the neighborhood and curious Buffalo-area natives to a new-look Main Street after a summer of construction that sparked frustration from businesses and the neighborhood.

A selfie challenge will net one winner $1,000, while restaurants along Main Street will offer a chicken wing-inspired dish for $1 to benefit the Food Bank of WNY. Trolley rides, food trucks, live music and more will bring a buzz to the neighborhood, too.

*****

4) "The Three Musketeers," begins 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, then runs 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3, then 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main St.). Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased here. The performance runs through Nov. 18.

Commentary: The overarching message of this "Three Musketeers" production is that the Buffalo theater community is passionate about unity and developing some sense of common purpose.

Host Shea's 710 Theatre, Road Less Traveled (which now boasts a new theater space), MusicalFare, Irish Classical and the Theatre of Youth have joined forces to prepare a stellar cast for a classic tale of unity, friendship and swords.

Read Colin Dabkowski's thorough preview, then watch the amusing Shea's trailer, below.

*****

5) Ty Segall, 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Cost is $20 in advance here or $25 at the door.

Commentary: Relish Segall's acoustic rock 'n' roll on Sunday in Iron Works, as the Laguna Beach, Calif., native has churned out new material - whether it's a solo record such as "Freedom's Goblin," a joint effort such as "Joy" with White Fence or "Pre Strike Sweep" with his band Goggs - with frightening speed.

News contributor Dan Almasi passes along five things to know about Segall, below.

*****

6) Presidential All-Black Affair, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 in Niagara Falls Conference and Event Center (101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls). Cost is $40 here.

Commentary: Add style and elegance to your weekend with a voyage to Niagara Falls, where the annual Presidential All-Black Affair - presented by promoter Mr. D Wilson - invites guests to dress up in all-black attire for an evening with three rooms of DJ-driven music (top 40, old-school and reggae), high-end liquor such as Ciroc and Hennessy, and an emcee appearance by WBLK's Redd Roxx.

Look back at the Smiles gallery from last year's All-Black Affair, to the right.

*****

7) Liquor and Letterpress, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 in WNY Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.). Tickets are $40 for one or $65 for two, available here. Cost rises to $45 at the door.

Commentary: The art of letterpress is a world of its own. We're exposed to some of it at The News, but not quite in the smaller-scale artistic form you'll experience Saturday in the Book Arts Center downtown.

Pair this knowledge with spirits from Buffalo-area distilleries such as Niagara Craft Spirits, Lakeward Spirits, Yoga Pants Vodkas and Lilly Belle Meade, and more refreshments from Community Beer Works, Fat Bob's Smokehouse and Fairy Cakes Cupcakery. 50-50 splits and basket raffles lend additional excitement.

*****

8) Dueling Pianos, 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 3 in Resurgence Brewing Co. (1250 Niagara St.). Cost is $5 to get in.

Commentary: Plan for a rousing, affordable evening at Resurgence with a visit by the Dueling Pianos, which are exactly what they seem - two pianos rolling through covers of popular songs, past and present. The lively indoor event - few people will be sitting - should be a nice antidote to a day that's expected to be dreary weather-wise.

Dueling Pianos sold out an appearance at New York Beer Project in Lockport earlier this year - you can see photos from that performance to the right.

*****

9) Lights Out, 6:30 p.m. until midnight Nov. 2 and 3 at Frightworld (800 Young St., Tonawanda). General admission is $25 in advance here or $35 for VIP.

Commentary: The scares of Frightworld came to life through the first-hand experience of The News' Francesca Bond, but picture all of those frights - but in the pitch black. Scuttle to Tonawanda for a special two-day terror - the only weapon you receive to combat the fierce Northtowns demons is a feeble little glow stick, which is not particularly encouraging.

The VIP passes allow guests to skip the line.

*****

10) Enter the Haggis, McCarthyizm, 8 p.m. Nov. 2 in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). General admission is $12 in advance here or $15 at the door.

Commentary: Enter the Haggis is simply an elite name for a Celtic folk rock band. Haggis, a surprisingly tasty UK meat dish comprising several ingredients you'd rather not know, gives this Toronto group - together for more than two decades - a bit of an edge. Hey, anyone who can make bagpipes and hard rock work together is impressive in our book.

McCarthyizm, a seasoned Celtic band from Buffalo, is the scheduled opener.

*Note: The East Aurora Murder Mystery and an Evening with They Might Be Giants have both sold out in advance.

*****

5 events to look forward to next week

*The Joy Formidable at Rec Room

*Mayday Parade in Town Ballroom

*The Stripteasers at Misuta Chow's

*EPIC Heroes Reception in Rich's Atrium

*Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour in Sportsmen's Tavern

