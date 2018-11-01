Stop the presses: Sen. Young's 'news' won't break the internet

When Off Main Street was a cub reporter, we learned the ordinary news event that holds little interest to readers is known as "dog bites man."

"Man bites dog," on the other hand, is an unusual story that happens so rarely, if ever, it grabs readers by the scruff of the neck.

We'll have to come up with a third category to describe a news announcement that is so un-unexpected that it ends up being a surprise. As in, "Why on earth did they do this?"

That was our reaction when we saw Monday's official announcement from the campaign of State Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean.

"SENATOR CATHARINE YOUNG SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO THE NEW YORK STATE SENATE," was the bold, all-caps headline on the news release, issued eight days before Election Day.

Was that ever in doubt? We look forward to more breaking news from the senator's campaign.

"BILLS IN NEED OF COMPETENT QUARTERBACK PLAY." Or "NOVEMBER BRINGS CHANCE OF SNOW."