Share this article

print logo
State Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean, shown here in 2016, is running for re-election in case that wasn't already clear. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Stop the presses: Sen. Young's 'news' won't break the internet

| Published | Updated

When Off Main Street was a cub reporter, we learned the ordinary news event that holds little interest to readers is known as "dog bites man."

"Man bites dog," on the other hand, is an unusual story that happens so rarely, if ever, it grabs readers by the scruff of the neck.

We'll have to come up with a third category to describe a news announcement that is so un-unexpected that it ends up being a surprise. As in, "Why on earth did they do this?"

That was our reaction when we saw Monday's official announcement from the campaign of State Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean.

"SENATOR CATHARINE YOUNG SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO THE NEW YORK STATE SENATE," was the bold, all-caps headline on the news release, issued eight days before Election Day.

Was that ever in doubt? We look forward to more breaking news from the senator's campaign.

"BILLS IN NEED OF COMPETENT QUARTERBACK PLAY." Or "NOVEMBER BRINGS CHANCE OF SNOW."

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment