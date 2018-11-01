State AG sues Buffalo debt collectors for illegal tactics

A debt collection operation in Buffalo is in trouble with the state Attorney General's Office, according to a lawsuit that claims the collectors used "deceptive and abusive" tactics.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Robert Heidenreich and the six firms he controls are being sued over allegations the debt collectors demanded more money from consumers than they owed, and that collectors pretended to be law enforcement or attorneys. The suit was jointly filed with the Federal Trade Commission.

The Attorney General's Office said a federal court granted a temporary restraining order freezing the operations' assets, ordered the defendants to comply with the law, and appointed a receiver to take over the corporate entities at the request of the Attorney General's Office and the FTC.

The defendants in the case are Heidenreich and six corporations he controls: Campbell Capital LLC; Kahl, Heidenreich, and Nemmer, LLC; Urban, Heidenreich, Melendez, and Associates, LLC; J & V Receivables, LLC; Rich Financial, LLC; and BCH & Associates Ltd.

According to the complaint, Heidenreich often uses the alias "Bobby Rich." He allegedly managed as many as four offices where employees made repeated calls to consumers to collect on alleged debts, and frequently moved these offices. The complaint says he instructed employees to use a variety of unregistered fictitious business names in interacting with consumers.

The complaint alleges that the defendants violated the law by demanding and receiving more money from consumers than actually owed, a practice known in the debt collection industry as “overbiffing.” In numerous instances, according to the complaint, consumers agreed to pay more than the defendants’ own records indicate consumers owed.

The complaint also alleges that the defendants’ collectors pretend to be law enforcement personnel and threaten consumers with arrest unless they make a payment; the collectors also pretend to be attorneys or process servers to try to collect alleged debts by falsely claiming that lawsuits had been filed against consumers. The complaint alleges that the defendants violated New York Executive Law and General Business Law, the FTC Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

In one example cited in the complaint, a consumer received a call from one of defendants’ employees who claimed to work at the sheriff’s office in her county in Florida. The caller claimed he was coming to her house to pick her up on a warrant for “ACH fraud, defaulting on a loan, and grand larceny.”

"When the consumer asked how she could prevent the arrest, the caller referred her to a purported attorney’s office to see if that office would agree to a settlement to drop the charges," the complaint reads. "Fearing arrest and what would happen to her son if she was incarcerated, the consumer called the purported attorney and authorized a debit card payment over the phone."