Start of Bandits training camp delayed by labor dispute

The Buffalo Bandits were scheduled to open training camp on Saturday, but the start has been postponed as the National Lacrosse League and its players have not negotiated a collective bargaining agreement.

The regular season is scheduled to open Dec. 1, with the Bandits hosting the Toronto Rock.

The league has never lost time to a labor issue, but concerns continue that the start of the season is in jeopardy.

In a statement posted on Twitter late Wednesday, the Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association said: “The players remain united in their quest for a fair CBA. Dialogue in proposal exchanges are continuing. The players have pledged to not attend training camps until they are satisfied a fair memorandum of understanding is reached and ratified by the players.”

The league also issued a statement: “National Lacrosse League training camps are open. We are continuing the good faith negotiations with the PLPA. We welcome the players’ attendance. We are not locking out the players, however we will be postponing camps in the necessary markets this weekend due to lack of participation.”

The sides signed a seven-year agreement in late 2013, but it included an opt-out clause for either side after four years, with one year notice. The players opted early last season.