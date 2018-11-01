SMITH, Elizabeth J. "Betty"

Of Grand Island, NY, entered into rest October 30, 2018. Devoted wife of Donald C.; beloved mother of Diane (Michael) Annalett, MD; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth (Richard) Molinski and Margeaux (Landrey) Mack; and loving great-grandmother of Benjamin, Caleb, and Logan. There will be no prior visitation, as Elizabeth made an anatomical gift of her body to SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine for the training of future physicians. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. Stephen's RC Church, Baseline Road, Grand Island, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 10 AM. Flowers and gifts gratefully declined.