SIMIELE, Joseph E.

SIMIELE - Joseph E. Of North Tonawanda. Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 57 years to Dorothy M. (nee Jurgens) Simiele; dearest father of Eugene (Donna) Simiele, Jana (Dominick) Frustaci and Marla (Kevin) Reimers; proud grandfather of Matthew and Kyle Simiele, Joseph, Vittoria and Katherine Frustaci, Tyler and Cody Reimers; dear brother of Mary Simiele, Virginia (late Gerald) Houlihan and the late Eugene Simiele; son of the late Carl and Rose (nee DiSanto) Simiele. No prior visitation. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.), for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated SATURDAY, November 3rd at 9:30 AM. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Joseph's honor to Niagara Hospice. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II. Arrangements by the Saber Funeral HOme (692-0271).