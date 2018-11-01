Section VI Class A football championship preview: West Seneca West vs. West Seneca East

Section VI Class A Championship

Who: West Seneca West Indians (9-0) vs. West Seneca East Trojans (8-1)

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: New Era Field

Tickets: $10

Television: Spectrum News

Rankings: West Seneca West is ranked No. 1 in the News Large Schools Poll and No. 1 in the New York State Sportswriters Poll. West Seneca East is ranked No. 4 in the News’ poll and 18th in the state poll.

At New Era Field: West Seneca West is 1-0, having beaten South Park in 2017. West Seneca East is 1-3, winning the Class A title in 1981. The Trojans also reached sectional finals in 1982, 2012 and 2015.

Coaching records: West Seneca West, Mike Vastola, fourth season (30-10); West Seneca East, Jim Maurino, 15th season (83-59)

West Seneca West key players and statistics: Sr. QB Maurice Robertson (71-128-1,375-17 TDs passing; 61-488-8 TDs rushing), Sr. RB/LB John Speyer (112-1,059-12 TDs), Sr. WR/CB Juston Johnson (34-781-8 TDs), Sr. WR/SS Kyle Haettich (14-362-7), Sr. U Bryan Ball (28-232-3 rushing; 73 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.0 sacks), Jr. LB Mike Glinski (113 tackles, 4.0 sacks), Jr. DE Liam Scheuer (69 tackles, 12 TFL, 11.0 sacks)

West Seneca East key players and statistics:Sr. QB/RB/LB Shaun Dolac (170-1,307-19 TDs rushing; 30-65-4 TDs passing; 96 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 INTs), Sr. DE/TE Dylan McNulty (47 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks; 2-40-2 TDs receiving), Sr. RB Zach Amone (51-276-6 rushing; 3-4-42-0 passing), Sr. WR/DB Jesse Pfeiffer (24 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 FR; 2-59-1 TD receiving)

How they got here: Defending state champion West Seneca West rallied to defeat Starpoint, 50-49, in a Class A semifinal. Bryan Ball’s second TD run and a two-point conversion run by Robertson with 41.3 second left gave the Indians the lead for good. Speyer, who rushed for a school-record 305 yards and had four touchdowns, sealed the win with an interception seconds later.

West Seneca East hit the road and rallied for a 30-13 win against Grand Island, outscoring the Vikings 21-0 in the second half. Dolac rushed for 185 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns and also made 15 tackles for the Trojans.

Pre-snap read: Bitter town rivals meet for the second time this season and 50th meeting overall in each’s 50th anniversary seasons. Thank you, football gods.

West won the Week Seven matchup 30-16 as Robertson rushed for 111 yards and three TDs and also passed for a score with Johnson catching eight passes for 76 yards.

Run and stop the run will be key for the Indians, who bring a 24-game winning streak into the game.

For West Seneca East, it’s about containing/stopping Robertson, establishing its power run game with Dolac and maintaining discipline (i.e. don’t take unnecessary penalties).

West leads the all-time series 25-24.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state quarterfinal/Far West Regional game where it will face the Section V champion at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Clarence High School. Victor faces Irondequoit in the Section V final Friday at 7 p.m. at SUNY Brockport.