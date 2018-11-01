Scott Street to close for several days next week

Scott Street between Main and Washington streets in downtown Buffalo will be closed for as many as six days from Nov. 4-9, as construction crews connect a new storm sewer as part of work to relocate various utilities in preparation for a pair of major projects.

The city and its contractors are moving sewer, water and other lines to get them out of harm's way before construction begins on the next phase of the Cars Sharing Main Street project. That initiative to allow cars back onto the street alongside Metro Rail trains is already finished from the 500 to 700 blocks of Main, but attention has now shifted to the other end near Canalside.

Activity is still ongoing along Scott from Main to Washington streets – where Benderson Development Co. is also planning a multistory mixed-use building, said Debra Chernoff, manager of planning for Buffalo Place, which is working with the city to keep area businesses, landlords and tenants informed.

City crews briefly shut off the water for HarborCenter very early Sunday morning to connect a new water line, while sewer work will continue this week, including connection of a new lateral pipe that will force the temporary street closure.

Chernoff said utility work will continue through November, and "everything will be ready" for primary construction to start in the spring.