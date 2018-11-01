SANELLI, Rita J. (LaRosa)

October 31, 2018, age 84. Beloved mother of Joseph (Paula) Sanelli; loving partner of 35 years to Charles H. Bohin; cherished grandmother of Michael (Alyssa), Michelle (Jason) Pecoraro, Matthew (Kelsey), Marc and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of Patricia (Joseph) Sciortino and predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Interment to be held privately. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.