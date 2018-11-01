Sabres prospect Sean Malone could make season debut with Amerks next week

Sabres prospect Sean Malone practiced with the Rochester Americans on Thursday for the first time since suffering a knee injury during an NHL exhibition game and could make his season debut next week, coach Chris Taylor said.

“He looked great,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it’s great to have him back out there. It was awesome, he looks ready. He’s put a lot of hard work in.”

Taylor said Malone, 23, is day-to-day. He injured his knee in the Sabres’ 4-1 preseason win Sept. 17 in Columbus.

The West Seneca native was enjoying a strong training camp and competing for a spot on Buffalo’s fourth line before getting hurt.

Malone, a seventh-round pick in 2013, 159th overall, compiled 12 goals and 22 points in 73 games as an AHL rookie last season. The Harvard product made one appearance for the Sabres late in 2016-17 after finishing his NCAA career.

In other injury news, Taylor said defenseman Matt Tennyson and forwards Kyle Criscuolo and Tyler Randell are all day-to-day with lower-body injuries. Taylor also said defenseman Jack Dougherty missed Thursday’s practice because he was sick.

The Amerks start a home-and-home series with the Hershey Bears on Friday at Blue Cross Arena. They also play the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo and host the Syracuse Crunch on Nov. 9.