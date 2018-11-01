ROCHE, Joyce (Pagano)

Age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 20,1941 in Buffalo NY. Former wife of John P. Roche; beloved mother of John W. (Cathy) Roche, Judy (Bobby) Feller, Joey (Becky) Roche, Janice (Chris Lynch) Roche, Jamie (Lesle) Roche, Justin Roche, Joanna Roche, Roxanne Henry; loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Mary Pagano Sharp. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, November 2, 2018 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to local animal shelters.