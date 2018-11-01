Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 1, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright A. R. Gurney, born in Buffalo on this date in 1930, “There is nothing more dangerous than a lengthy cocktail hour.”

CRAFTS AND MORE – Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, holds its annual Homespun Holiday Bazaar from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Many handmade clothes, gifts and toys will be offered, along with Granny’s Attic items. A book sale held both days opens at 6 p.m. Friday. A homemade soup and pie luncheon will be served from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, holds its annual Candy Cane Fair Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the school building. There also will be a bake sale and a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring St. Mark’s Famous Chowder. There will be door prizes and admission is free.

WINNING TICKETS – Friedens United Church of Christ, 190 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, holds its Fall/Holiday Theme Basket Auction and baked goods sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with drawings at 1. Admission is $5 and includes a set of 26 basket tickets.

A basket auction to benefit youth programs in Niagara Falls will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls. Admission is free. For more info, call 285-5374.

St. Francis of Assisi Church holds an Oktoberfest dinner and raffle from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall, 70 Adam St., North Tonawanda. Dinner tickets are $18. There will be homemade German food and beer, a wine pull and music by the Parkside Avenue Brass Band. For info, call 693-1150.

St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, hosts a Harvest Brunch and basket raffle from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Marian Hall. Donation is $10.

FILL THE FREEZER – Buffalo Greyhound Adoption Inc. sponsors a meat raffle Saturday evening in Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. VFW Post, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Doors open at 6 p.m. First spin is at 7. A gas grill and other items also will be raffled. Admission is $6 and includes beer, wine, pop and door prizes. Outside snacks are allowed, but no outside alcoholic beverages.

Also Saturday, the Knights of Equity and the Daughters of Erin host a meat raffle in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle begins at 7. Admission is $6 and includes beer, pop, pizza and dessert. A super raffle of a tailgating starter kit includes a 45-quart cooler, grill, chair and accessories. For info, call 812-0537.

GIVING BACK – What can you do with all that trick-or-treat candy? Winning Smiles Pediatric Dentistry has the answer. During its 12th annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back from 4 to 8 p.m. today, children can turn in their sweets for $1 a pound at dental office at 205 Linwood Ave. in Buffalo, 3476 Sheridan Drive in Amherst or 3364 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park. They also will get a free toothbrush and a small prize.

All of the candy will be sent in care packages to troops overseas. Last year Winning Smiles collected almost 4,500 pounds of Halloween candy for Packs4Patriots, a North Carolina organization which assembles the care packages.

** CHEERS! – There will be no shortage of spirits when it’s time to offer toasts to type at the fourth annual Liquor & Letterpress event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. Distilleries taking part will be Niagara Craft Spirits, Yoga Pants Vodkas, Lilly Belle Mead and Lakeward Spirits with Snowy Owl Kombucha.

There also will be beer from Community Beer Works and food from Fat Bob’s Smokehouse and Fairy Cakes Cupcakery. There also will be a chance to create hand-printed items on the center’s antique presses.

Tickets are $40 advance, $65 for two, and include a free drink ticket. For tickets, call 348-1430 or visit wnybookarts.org/events.

** WARM THOUGHTS – The demand for free coats and other winter items was so strong last year that the Coats 4 Kids program organizers at Colvin Cleaners have decided to change locations for their first giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Instead of at the company’s warehouse, it will take place in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1530 Kenmore Ave., between Elmwood and Delaware avenues. Visitors can take one coat per child.

“The Knights of Columbus Hall gives us much more room to display the coats by size and tables with the hats, gloves and scarves,” says Colvin Cleaners president and CEO Paul A. Billoni.

Coats also will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Last year a record 13,350 coats were given away.

Collection of coats, which began Oct. 1, is continuing at Colvin Cleaners, 2375 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore; participating Allstate insurance agencies and Fidelis Care offices. For a complete list of locations, visit coatsforkidswny.com.

