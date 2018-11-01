Share this article

One of the many historic stone structures that the Erie County Parks Master Plan recommends be maintained and restored in the Erie County parks system. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Public invited to comment on Erie County's parks plan

The public can weigh in on an updated draft Erie County parks master plan at a public hearing Saturday.

The draft plan is a road map for park priorities over the next 10 to to 15 years and lists recommendations for each of the 40 county-owned parks and forests.

The plan, which includes a breakdown of recommendations for each county park, can be found online at erie.gov/ParksPlanUpdate.

Saturday's public hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Ellicott Creek Friendship House, on Creekside Drive at Ellicott Creek Park, Town of Tonawanda.

Sandra Tan – Sandra Tan primarily covers stories related to Erie County government. A Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. She is particularly interested in shedding light on issues and people that tell us something important about how we live. email: stan@buffnews.com
