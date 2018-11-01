Public invited to comment on Erie County's parks plan

The public can weigh in on an updated draft Erie County parks master plan at a public hearing Saturday.

The draft plan is a road map for park priorities over the next 10 to to 15 years and lists recommendations for each of the 40 county-owned parks and forests.

The plan, which includes a breakdown of recommendations for each county park, can be found online at erie.gov/ParksPlanUpdate.

Saturday's public hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Ellicott Creek Friendship House, on Creekside Drive at Ellicott Creek Park, Town of Tonawanda.