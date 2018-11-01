Post Time: Future stars kick off Breeders’ Cup today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner will get an idea of what it is like to win under the famed Twin Spires six months early.

Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, is hosting this year’s Breeders’ Cup for the first time since 2011. For the first time during the 35-year history of the Breeders’ Cup, all five Juvenile races for 2-year olds will be held on the opening day of the two-day festival.

In the past, the Breeders' Cup Distaff highlighting the top fillies and mares on dirt was the feature race. This year, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile will headline the Friday card with a full field of 2-year-old colts looking to make the first step towards next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Five Juvenile races will take place Friday and will be nationally televised on NBCSN from 3 to 7 p.m. EDT. Post time for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile is 6:05 p.m.

No rain is expected Friday, but the turf course took on rain all day Wednesday and most of Thursday, which will likely result in a yielding or soft turf course, which would favor most of the European invaders.

Here's a capsule look at each of Friday’s five Juvenile races with top four prognostications on each:

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Race 5): This 5 1/2-furlong sprint on the Churchill turf course has attracted a full field of 12 horses, including several from Europe. Soldier’s Call (9-2) has a Group 1 in Europe under his belt and has had success on soft ground. Strike Silver (4-1) closed like a freight train after being bumped at the break in his debut turf race at Keeneland, and has landed the favorite’s role. Aidan O’Brien-trained Sergei Prokofiev (6-1), like Soldier’s Call, adds Lasix for the first time and comes out of a Group 3 win at Newmarket. Stillwater Cove (20-1) is an interesting longshot. Post Time Outlook: 1 – Soldier’s Call; 2 – Strike Silver; 3 – Sergei Prokofiev; 4 – Stillwater Cove.

Juvenile Fillies Turf (Race 6): A one-mile turf race for 2-year-old fillies generated another full field of 14. The overwhelming favorite is Newspaperofrecord (2-1), the likeliest favorite of the day for trainer Chad Brown. Both of her victories have come over yielding turf in a combined 13 1/4 lengths. La Pelosa (15-1) won the G1 Natalma on Woodbine Mile day and will run on Lasix for the second time. Varenka (20-1), who chased the favorite around twice, finishing second both times, has Jose Ortiz in the irons. Concrete Rose (6-1) remains undefeated under Jose Lezcano and will look to make it three in a row. Post Time Outlook: 1 – Newspaperofrecord; 2 – La Pelosa; 3 – Varenka; 4 – Concrete Rose.

Juvenile Fillies (Race 7): The race that typically delivers the biggest upset looks like it might be more formful in 2018. The winner likely will claim the 2-year-old filly Eclipse award. The $2 million race will feature 10 fillies racing 1 1/16 miles on the Churchill dirt. Serengeti Empress (7-2) ran off the screen in the Pocahontas at Churchill in September. The best named horse in the Breeders’ Cup, Jaywalk (7-2) who is sired by Cross Traffic, has won three straight, including the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont Park, stretching out going two turns for the first time. Sippican Harbor (12-1) is the biggest upset threat in the field at double digit odds, beating third choice on the morning line, Restless Rider (9-2), in the Spinaway at Saratoga for trainer Gary Contessa. Restless Rider came back to win the Alcibiades at Keeneland, a key prep for the Breeders’ Cup. Post Time Outlook: 1 – Serengeti Empress; 2 – Jaywalk; 3 – Sippican Harbor; 4 – Restless Rider.

Juvenile Turf (Race 8): The one-mile turf race for 2-year-old males will be the fourth leg of an all-BC Pick-5 offered for the first time. Another big field of 14 colts will attempt to seize the $550,000 first-place prize of the $1 million purse. The class of the race appears to be Anthony Van Dyck (4-1) who drew the outside post and will have to contend with the short run to the clubhouse turn. Forty Under (5-1) edged Somelikeithotbrown (12-1) on yielding turf in the G3 Pilgrim at Belmont. Current (5-1) is also parked outside, and likely will tuck under and make a late run at the leaders. Line of Duty (10-1) shouldn’t be dismissed in the multi-race wagers. Post Time Outlook: 1 – Forty Under; 2 – Anthony Van Dyck; 3 – Somelikeithotbrown; 4 – Current.

Juvenile (Race 9): The biggest race on the card wraps up the BC races on the day and will determine the 2-year-old champion and early favorite for next year’s Derby. A $2 million purse and Kentucky Derby points are on the line for the 14 juveniles that will head to the gate just before sunset Friday. We’re going bombing with Well Defined (20-1) on the premise the gelded will continue on the path of improvement off of his 7-length win at Gulfstream in a non-graded stake. It’s tough to try and beat Game Winner (8-5), but with Mike Smith aboard Well Defined, it’s worth a shot. Code of Honor (5-1), with Hall of Fame connections in Shug McGaughey and Johnny Velazquez, is capable of hitting the board (Friday morning Update: Code of Honor has scratched). Chad Brown will try to win back-to-back Juveniles with Complexity (5-2), who comes out of a win in the G1 Champagne. With Code of Honor's scratch add maiden winner Dueling underneath for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer who adds blinkers for the first time. Post Time Outlook: 1 – Well Defined; 2 – Game Winner; 3 – Code of Honor (SCR); 4 - Complexity; 5 - Dueling

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.