Police, fire departments march to new headquarters

The Buffalo police and fire departments were joined by city officials in a special commissioning ceremony Thursday morning for the new Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters at the Michael J. Dillon U.S. Courthouse Building.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, Council President Darius G. Pridgen, Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo were joined by officers and firemen in a procession to the new building at 68 Court St., which included the police department's decommissioning of their former headquarters at 74 Franklin St.

The flag was lowered outside 74 Franklin, followed by a ceremonial procession that included bagpipes, police motorcycles and a color guard as the departments marched through a light rain and past a large American flag held up by two fire engines. The flag was then raised at the new building.

The formal commissioning ceremony took place in the lobby of the new City of Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters in the Dillon building.

Many features of the building have been adapted for their new purposes.

Much of the first floor of the Dillon building is the same, with a window that was originally a post office window now a property pickup window. A mural on the first floor, commissioned through the City Arts Council, has references to both the police and fire departments.

The second floor includes the homicide and intelligence divisions of the police department, while the third floor houses video surveillance and the training academy. Former courtroom benches now provide seating in the hallways.

On the fifth floor, the glass double doors that used to lead to the courtroom now lead to the police commissioner's office, which includes an outer office and a press conference room. The traffic records department is also on the fifth floor.

The fire department occupies the fourth floor, including offices for the commissioner and assistant commissioners and fire marshals.

What used to be fourth-floor jail cells will become the fire investigations holding area. The fourth floor courtroom is being remodeled into a meeting room.