PALMER, Mother Christen

PALMER - Mother Christen Entered into eternal rest October 28, 2018 at the age of 96. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Friday, November 2, 2018 from 11am to 5pm. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 11 AM to 12 noon at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St. where a celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. The interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com