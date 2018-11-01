Medaille classes to resume Friday after online threat

Classes were set to resume Friday at Medaille College after the campus was closed Thursday following a possible threat made against the school through social media, according to a statement released by the college.

A voice message on the school's telephone answering system informed callers all classes and extracurricular activities scheduled Thursday on the campus had been cancelled.

"Our campus is currently closed due to a threat made to the college through social media earlier today. We have evacuated the campus to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and all others. All activities for the remainder of the day have been cancelled," the recorded message said.

The college consulted with Buffalo Police to ensure the campus was safe before reopening, school officials said.