NORTHRUP, Donna J. (Gworek)

NORTHRUP - Donna J. (nee Gworek)

Of Silver Creek, NY, passed away on October 30, 2018. Beloved daughter of Donald and Vernie (Romance) Gworek; loving mother of Christy (Patrick Thauer) Lawson, Carlee (Eric Marsh) Northrup, Codie Northrup and Dustin (Alyssa Wodja) Lawson; cherished grandmother of Alanah and Patrick Thauer and Maci Lawson; dear sister of Debbie (Jerry) Hollifield. Friends may call at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Friday from 5-7 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. (Please assemble at church). Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share online condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.