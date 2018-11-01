BucciOvertimeChallenge: Niagara County / girls hockey

A deadline weighs heavily on the organizers of the first Niagara County Girls Federation hockey team, which is in desperate need of funds to ensure the program's existence for the 2018-19 season.

Hampered by frozen school budgets, the steep cost of youth hockey equipment and the rapidly approaching start of practice, the Niagara County hockey team, comprising student-athletes from North Tonawanda, Starpoint and Niagara Wheatfield high schools, with Lew-Port to join next year, urgently is working to raise $400 per player for a roster of 17 to meet the financial demands of starting a team from scratch.

Athletic departments from all three schools earmarked money for the new program in May, but like other Federation hockey programs in the area, additional fundraising was needed to secure enough money to afford practice jerseys, scrimmages, officials, ice time and so forth.

When players and families heard about the additional money required, they began to waffle about committing to participate, the organizers said.

Coach Greg Grosskopf and his assistant, Michael Dunlop, have launched a GoFundMe crowd-sourcing campaign and reached out to prospective players and their families, as well as notable personalities in local and national hockey media, for support. The goal is to raise $7,500 by Nov. 4, with tryouts scheduled to take place two days later. Roughly $2,700 has been donated as of noon Nov. 1.

"GoFundMe was our only avenue to raise money as opposed to other more traditional fundraisers other sports teams have, for example golf tournaments, candy bars, etc., because GoFundMe is more immediate," Dunlop explained. "We needed the money quickly because many girls over the last week were relaying to us that despite their signing up, they were unable to play because of the fee."

Their pleas on Twitter caught the attention of ESPN anchor John Buccigross (@buccigross), founder of the #BucciOvertimeChallenge contest and related to Bucci Merchandise, which has contributed more than $220,000 for hockey-specific charities.

Through merchandise proceeds, BucciOT donated $1,200 to the endeavor, and Buccigross mentioned in an email how connected he felt to the financial urgency the team faces.

"The biggest drag on the growth of hockey is the cost to parents. And the biggest opportunity for the game to grow is getting young girls to play. That thought had coincidentally been in my mind when I saw the tweet," Buccigross explained. "I also don’t forget the time when I was a struggling young parent living paycheck to paycheck. Financial stress is the worst. I hope this can help a little bit.

"Also, for some reason I have gotten a lot of bucciot.com orders from North Tonawanda. I’ve always found it interesting how many things I mailed to North Tonawanda! The Buffalo area is a vibrant and important part of the United States hockey community. I can’t wait for the Frozen Four in Buffalo next April."

Social media-enthused hockey fans around the United States and Canada likely will have seen or participated in the occasional contest, prompted by a timely tweet from @Buccigross about a National Hockey League game headed to overtime.

Any Twitter user can predict one player from each team that will score the game-winning goal and include the #BucciOvertimeChallenge hashtag, then winners of a T-shirt are chosen at random from those who guess correctly. Proceeds from the merchandise store, from which #BucciOvertimeChallenge and #CawlidgeHawkey products are available, are directed to causes such as the Niagara County Girls Federation.

Responses of gratitude flooded social media since Buccigross' pledge Tuesday night, and while significant investment still is needed for the Niagara County team to become a reality, the hockey media figure's generosity is a step in the right direction.

As the webmaster and social media director for WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, thank you so much @Buccigross on behalf of our member schools. We're starting our 9th season and this is our 1st new team. We owe you some wings next time u are in the 716. — WNY Girls Ice Hockey (@WNYGirlsHockey) October 31, 2018

email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com