Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face the Patriots on Sunday night. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

How we see it: NFL picks for Week 9

Published

Members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 9, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
at 49ers 3 Raiders Raiders Raiders* 49ers
SUNDAY
Bears 10 at Bills Bills Bills Bears*
at Ravens 3 Steelers Steelers Ravens Ravens
at Panthers 6 1/2 Bucs Panthers Bucs Bucs
Chiefs 8 at Browns Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
at Dolphins 3 Jets Jets Jets Dolphins
at Vikings 5 Lions Vikings* Vikings Vikings
at Redskins 2 Falcons Redskins Redskins Falcons
at Broncos 1 Texans Texans Texans Texans
at Seahawks 2 Chargers Seahawks Seahawks Chargers
at Saints 1 1/2 Rams Rams Saints Saints
at Patriots 6 Packers Patriots Packers Patriots
MONDAY
at Cowboys 6 1/2 Titans Titans Titans Titans
Last week ATS 7-7 8-6 8-6
Season ATS 62-53-5 55-60-5 55-60-5

*-asterisk indicates best bet

