How we see it: NFL picks for Week 9

Members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 9, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf at 49ers 3 Raiders Raiders Raiders* 49ers SUNDAY Bears 10 at Bills Bills Bills Bears* at Ravens 3 Steelers Steelers Ravens Ravens at Panthers 6 1/2 Bucs Panthers Bucs Bucs Chiefs 8 at Browns Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs at Dolphins 3 Jets Jets Jets Dolphins at Vikings 5 Lions Vikings* Vikings Vikings at Redskins 2 Falcons Redskins Redskins Falcons at Broncos 1 Texans Texans Texans Texans at Seahawks 2 Chargers Seahawks Seahawks Chargers at Saints 1 1/2 Rams Rams Saints Saints at Patriots 6 Packers Patriots Packers Patriots MONDAY at Cowboys 6 1/2 Titans Titans Titans Titans Last week ATS 7-7 8-6 8-6 Season ATS 62-53-5 55-60-5 55-60-5

