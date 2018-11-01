How we see it: NFL picks for Week 9
Members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 9, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|THURSDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|at 49ers 3 Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders*
|49ers
|SUNDAY
|Bears 10 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bears*
|at Ravens 3 Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|at Panthers 6 1/2 Bucs
|Panthers
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Chiefs 8 at Browns
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|at Dolphins 3 Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Dolphins
|at Vikings 5 Lions
|Vikings*
|Vikings
|Vikings
|at Redskins 2 Falcons
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Falcons
|at Broncos 1 Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|at Seahawks 2 Chargers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chargers
|at Saints 1 1/2 Rams
|Rams
|Saints
|Saints
|at Patriots 6 Packers
|Patriots
|Packers
|Patriots
|MONDAY
|at Cowboys 6 1/2 Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Last week ATS
|7-7
|8-6
|8-6
|Season ATS
|62-53-5
|55-60-5
|55-60-5
*-asterisk indicates best bet
Story topics: nfl betting/ nfl betting lines
