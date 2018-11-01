New Lockport health foundation starts with $8 million in nursing home sale proceeds

The former administrator of a Lockport nursing home said Wednesday he is in charge of an $8 million foundation funded with the proceeds of the nursing home's sale.

Eugene L. Urban is executive director of the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund, which he said will offer funding to individuals and organizations with health care-related needs, as well as scholarships for students entering health care fields.

In late 2017, the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Rehabilitation and Health Care Center was sold for $10 million and renamed Elderwood of Lockport by the new owners. Urban said after the Odd Fellows, a not-for-profit service organization, paid off its debts, the remaining money was used to set up the foundation.

It has an office in Lockport's Bewley Building and a website explaining its grant programs.