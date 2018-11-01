Central Terminal progress, plans to be discussed at meeting

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation will provide an update on recent progress and plans at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Central Terminal.

The meeting will precede a special members-only tour of the building at 11 a.m. Memberships beginning at $15 are available at BuffaloCentralTerminal.org.

“It’s been a busy year for us, so we’re excited to share with the community everything we’ve accomplished in 2018 and, of course, where we’re headed in 2019 and beyond,” said Jim Hycner, chairman of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation. “We wouldn’t be where we are without our amazing crew of volunteers, and the support of Western New York, so we’re incredibly thankful for a great year!”

Recently completed restoration of commercial-grade electric to the building should help expand the Central Terminal’s event capabilities.