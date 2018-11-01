MASINO, Irene

MASINO - Irene October 30, 2018, at the age of 94; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Millie (nee Votta) Masino; dearest sister of late Charles (survived by Sydne) Masino and the late John (Rose), Nettie, Michael (Jean) Masino, Caroline (Samuel) Rizzo, and Norma (Francis) Carlino; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.