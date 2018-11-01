Man who attempted to sexually abuse girl sentenced to probation

A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted sexual abuse in April was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek also required Manuel Blanco Ortiz, 36, of Buffalo, to register as a sex offender.

Between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2017, Blanco Ortiz attempted to subject an underage girl to sexual contact, the District Attorney's Office said.