Man taken to hospital after being injured at Allentown bar
A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering a large cut to the back of his head at an Allen Street bar, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center at about 12:15 a.m. from Cathode Ray, 26 Allen, according to the report.
The victim was "extremely uncooperative" with police and would not give police any information about himself or about what happened.
Story topics: Allentown/ buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
Share this article