Man taken to hospital after being injured at Allentown bar

A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering a large cut to the back of his head at an Allen Street bar, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center at about 12:15 a.m. from Cathode Ray, 26 Allen, according to the report.

The victim was "extremely uncooperative" with police and would not give police any information about himself or about what happened.