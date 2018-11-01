Man sentenced to 210 months in prison following conviction on drug charges

A Town of Tonawanda man Wednesday was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison after a federal jury convicted him on drug possession and distribution charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael Elder, 38, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl and maintaining a drug-involved premises, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Nov. 3, 2016, officers from the U.S. Probation Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration searched Elder's Edgewood Avenue residence and recovered crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug presses and other drug paraphernalia. At the time of the raid, Elder was on federal supervised release from a previous bank robbery conviction, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.