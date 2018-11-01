Man charged with assault after allegedly punching two sheriff's deputies

A Buffalo man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly punched two sheriff's deputies inside the Erie County Holding Center.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were restraining an inmate in the Holding Center's intake area when another inmate, Jamal Craig, 26, charged at them and punched them multiple times in the head and face. Fellow deputies intervened and restrained Craig.

At the time, Craig was being processed on assault charges made against him by Buffalo Police. He now faces additional charges for felony assault while confined in a correctional facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputies who were allegedly attacked by Craig returned to their posts later in the same shift, the Sheriff's Office said.