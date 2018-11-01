Linehan, Robert

Linehan - Robert of Hamburg, NY, on October 27, 2018. Devoted husband of 61 years to Audrey (nee Engelhardt); beloved father of Karen (Alan) Webster, Kim Linehan, Kathleen (late Michael) Damato, Patrick (Renee) Linehan, and Kelly Linehan; treasured grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends will be received 4-7:30 pm on Friday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4100 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), 716-627-2919, where a short Memorial will be held at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online Condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com