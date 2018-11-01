Life Storage profits top analyst forecasts

Life Storage's third-quarter earnings topped analyst forecasts as the Amherst self-storage facility operations funds rose and its occupancy levels remained high.

The company's funds from operations, which is a way to measure the profitability of a real estate investment trust, rose to $68 million, or $1.45 per share, after one-time items. That was up from $65 million, or $1.39 per share, a year ago, and better than the $1.40 per share that analysts were expecting.

Life Storage's average rent at facilities that have been open for at least a year rose nearly 4 percent, while occupancy levels remained high, even if they declined slightly to 91.8 percent from 92.5 percent a year ago.

The company also said it will manage 42 properties owned by Brookwood Properties under its program to operate self-storage facilities that are owned by other companies. Life Storage now manages 203 facilities under its third-party management program. In all, Life Storage operates more than 700 facilities in 28 states.