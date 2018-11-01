Letter: The Bills’ stadium is fine; why do we need a new one?

Wow! Our stadium looked incredible during Monday Night Football. With some of the best sightlines in the entire league, our traditional 45-year-old stadium, New Era Field, continues to shine.

Along with the most affordable ticket prices, why even inquire about building a new stadium?

In the 1990s, Boston explored building a new Fenway Park. Thank goodness they never did. I hope our community comes to the same conclusion.

Tim Galucki

West Falls