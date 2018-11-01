Letter: Society must find a way to get beyond hate speech

If the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue is not a clarion call for us to wake up as nation, then nothing is. How many more school, mall, church or synagogue shootings do we need to start to tone down the vitriolic rhetoric running rampant through society today?

We have always been a country where people of different points of view, politics, religions and lifestyles could come together peacefully and debate our particular point of view. There was no residual anger or hatred for those whose opinions ran contrary to our own. That is no longer the case. Differences must be excoriated, religious intolerance amplified, and total disregard for individuals’ right to express themselves must be adhered to. A particular point of view now is reinforced at the point of gun.

These actions are those of society breaking apart. Where have we veered off the course that established this country as a model to the world? How many more dead bodies eo we need to see before sane people are repulsed and make every effort to re-establish the civility that has been the hallmark of this nation.

Too many innocent people have paid the ultimate price for this breakdown of our society. It is time to take real steps to reduce the carnage by reining in the hate speech and those that encourage it.

Gary Rog

Hamburg