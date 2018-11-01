Letter: News made a mistake in endorsing Reed

As a resident of the 23rd Congressional District and an independent voter, I respectfully offer an alternate viewpoint to The Buffalo News endorsement of Mr. Reed for re-election to Congress.

Since his election in 2010, I have attended three town halls he has held; two prior to the presidential 2016 election and one in 2017. During these meetings, I observed Mr. Reed to be an accomplished speaker and very adept at avoiding difficult/complex issues. When I have seen him in person and on national television he has presented himself in a friendly, courteous, professional manner.

During the 2015 presidential primary Mr. Reed was an open, active supporter of Mr. Trump. He has continued to support the president, who has endorsed him for re-election.

I have recently received four flyers from Congressman Reed this month stating he is working for bipartisanship in Congress to break gridlock and asking for my vote in November.

Whether the Republican Party maintains a majority in the House of Representatives or not the leadership of the parties will not be cooperating. Through President Obama’s terms there was no significant cooperation when the Republican Party was in the minority or majority in the House. With the election of Mr. Trump, the partisanship has only worsened.

It is my opinion that only defeats of Republican candidates this year and in 2020 will allow new party leadership to emerge that is focused on bringing people together to address the internal issues we face as a society.

John Chamberlain

Cattaraugus