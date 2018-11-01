Letter: Biden speech reminded us to respect our differences

The words of Joe Biden echoed in my ears hours after he left the stage at University at Buffalo’s Distinguished Speakers Series. “Listen.” “Words matter.” “We’ve got to turn off this hate machine.”

As a former journalist and a current public interest attorney, I know words matter. I know listening is key to understanding.

But Mr. Biden made me realize I’ve been holding hate in my heart. Prior to his speech, I’d forgotten that many Republicans feel abandoned by their party amid this shift in values. I’d failed to adequately consider how hard it is to feel that there is no candidate, either local or national, that supports your belief system. I realized I haven’t done well enough at living in a way that demonstrates my own values of inclusion and empathy because I let the anger of this political climate fester within me. I’ve expressed dismay at the breakdown of decorum, but by holding hate in my heart, I’ve contributed to it, too.

Mr. Biden inspired me to express the need for change in a positive and softer manner as I navigate through our hardened political landscape. He reminded me that our country is built upon a fundamental respect for our differences as citizens, and that respecting people with different political beliefs is just as important as respecting people of different races and religions. I am not so naive to believe that if everyone was kinder our country would immediately revert to the civility we had and now sorely lack, but I am positive that demonstrating empathy and kindness will be key to unification. I’m grateful that Mr. Biden reminded me of this responsibility.

Katelyn E. Niedermier

Williamsville