The result of a fire at 125 Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster. Firefighting efforts were hampered by old water lines and decreased water pressure. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Lancaster trustees to weigh $2.5 million expansion of water-line upgrades

A $2.5 million expansion to the Lancaster water-line project will be put before the Town Board on Monday, said Supervisor Johanna Coleman.

The project would be expanded to include Pleasant View Drive from Transit to Stutzman roads, the 5600 to 5700 block of Genesee Street and Townline Road from Broadway to Erie Street.

Some of the town’s water lines date to 1929 including those servicing 125 Pleasant View, the scene of a serious house fire in late September. Efforts to fight that fire were hampered by old lines and decreased water pressure, fire officials have said.

Coleman expected the job to be put out to bid in late winter. Paving planned for Pleasant View – a county road – should be coordinated with the water-line project, Coleman said.

