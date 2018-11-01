Lackawanna councilman resigns, pleads guilty to residency violation

A Lackawanna City Councilman admitted Thursday he was guilty of official misconduct for lying about where he lived, an admission that cost him his elected position.

But both the district attorney who prosecuted him and the judge who convicted him agreed he was guilty of something else: stupidity.

William R. Leonard, 52, entered his guilty plea before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on the misdemeanor charge. Leonard admitted that he voted in a 2017 Lackawanna election even though he lived in West Seneca. Leonard listed a Ridgewood Circle address in Lackawanna's 3rd Ward, while he was residing in West Seneca.

State Police investigators employed a pole-camera to determine that Leonard lived in West Seneca, a violation of the Lackawanna City Charter residency requirement for elected officials, said District Attorney John Flynn. Flynn said the camera was mounted on a telephone pole.

“It’s this type of – I don’t know if it’s greed or stupidity or shortsightedness or what it is – that gives everyone a dim view of people who run for public office and then use it for their own benefit or whatever,” Bargnesi told Leonard in court. “It’s unclear why you did this. But it’s completely unnecessary and shows stupidity.”

Leonard resigned Wednesday from his seat on the City Council.

When Leonard was asked his address in court, his delayed response occurred only after conferring with his attorney Louis P. Violanti.

Flynn said he ordered the seven-month investigation after concerns about Leonard’s residency were aired during a City Council meeting in March. Leonard denied the allegation, and he maintained his residence was in Lackawanna.

“He portrayed himself as living in a rental property. We interviewed the young man who actually lived there," Flynn said during a news conference that followed the proceeding.

"How do you represent a district when you don’t live there? That’s beyond stupidity," said Flynn. "He was forced to resign and now has a criminal conviction for the rest of his life. The greed aspect was basically getting the salary paid by the taxpayers of Lackawanna. The stupidity is clear."

Leonard ran unopposed in November 2016 for the 3rd Ward seat previously held by restaurateur Joseph Jerge. It marked the first time Leonard, a Lackawanna businessman served in elected office.

Leonard owns and operates Mucci Collision Services at 1471 Abbott Road. He also owns a rental property on Ridgewood Circle in Lackawanna. "Mr. Leonard is committed to making a seamless transition to whomever is appointed to the 3rd Ward Council seat," said Violanti.

The investigation was conducted by Investigator Andre Dunlop of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit.

Leonard faces up to one year in jail and a fine of between $100 and $1,000. Sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16.