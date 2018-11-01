JANUSZ, Jacquelyn M. (Bentkowski)

October 28, 2018; loving daughter of Judith (Stanley) Dylong and the late John Bentkowski; loving sister of John Bentkowski, Jr., Julie (David) Szyjka and Jerrod Bentkowski; cherished aunt of Rebecca (Kevin) Schmitt, Jessica (Michael) Koeppel, Zachary Szyjka, Madelyn, Morgan and Joshua Bentkowski, Chrissy Moch, Brandy Derasmo and the nieces and nephews of the Janusz family: Sarah, Jennifer, Ian, Stephanie and Stacy; great-aunt of Kaylee Schmitt, Cheyanne, Carina, Aria and Anthony; also survived by aunts Mary Jane, Terri and Debbie, uncle Tom, cousins and many, many friends. No prior visitation. Memorial Mass at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 9:30 AM celebrated by Bishop Edward M. Grosz. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.