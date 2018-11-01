HUSVAR, Carolyn W. (Green)

HUSVAR - Carolyn W.

(nee Green)

Age 94, of North Tonawanda, October 27, 2018. Wife of the late Charles F. Husvar, Sr., who died in 1991; mother of Charles (Lynn), David (Gail), Carol Ann and Suzanne-Shoshana Husvar; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Winfield, Sr. and Susan Green; sister of the late Winfield (late Edith) Green and Betty (late Richard) Camann. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an Election Inspector and was employed as an Admissions Clerk with a certificate in Medical Terminology and was also a Switchboard Operator. Carolyn was an excellent seamstress and cake decorator. She loved music and crocheting and was also a drum majorette at Tonawanda High School. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Calling hours will be held on Friday (November 2) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday (November 3) at 11 AM. Friends invited. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com