HORNUNG, John H.

HORNUNG - John H. October 24, 2018, age 70. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Pagliano) Hornung; devoted father of Jonathan (Mandi) and Jeremy; loving grandfather of Natalie and Joseph; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 10:30 AM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at the New Life Center United Pentecostal Church, 80 Luksin Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's memory to the New Life Center United Pentecostal Church. Please share online condolences at

