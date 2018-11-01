HEBELER, Janet G.

HEBELER - Janet G. 76, of Sanborn, NY formerly of North Tonawanda, Tuesday (October 30, 2018) in Mt. St. Mary's Hospital. Mrs. Hebeler was born on June 28,1942 to Lawrence C. and Isabella (Haseley) Hebeler. Janet was predeceased by her brother Norman L. Hebeler who died in 2017. Janet is survived by her nieces and nephews Kelly Anne, Lawrence (Cathy), Russell (Alyssa); great-aunt of Colin, Jenna, Dylan and Haley; also surviving are her friends from Opportunities Unlimited. Friends may call Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, where Funeral Services will follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Wattengel.com