Heavy rain Thursday, Friday prompts flood watch across WNY

Radar this afternoon shows heavier precipitation entering Western New York.

There's a 100 percent chance for rain across the region through early Friday.

As much as 2 inches of rain is forecast Thursday and Friday on already saturated soils, prompting the weather service to issue a flood watch across all of Western New York from this afternoon to Friday afternoon.

"Initially, the steadiest rain will be across the Southern Tier on Thursday but, this should gradually move northward during the day," the weather service said. "Rain will be light to moderate through the morning hours, but pick up in intensity late in the afternoon."

It added: "Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may result in minor flooding of poor drainage areas and small creeks from late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning."

The heaviest rain in metro Buffalo is expected between about 5 p.m. today and 2 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters said minor flooding is possible on some of the area's larger creeks and rivers by Friday. Those include the upper Genesee River, upper Allegheny River and Buffalo and Rochester area creeks, the weather service said.

As of 9:30 a.m., the weather service reported a 24-hour total of 0.24 inches of precipitation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Other totals included: Olean, 0.76 inches; Fredonia, 0.5 inches; East Aurora, 0.44 inches; Hamburg, 0.38 inches; Batavia, 0.3 inches; Warsaw, 0.3 inches; Niagara Falls, 0.23 inches and Kenmore, 0.21 inches.

Temperatures won't deviate much over the next couple of days.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s today, dip only into the middle 40s overnight and return to the upper 40s Friday.

For the weekend, weather service forecasters call for a 60 percent chance of showers again on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the low 50s.