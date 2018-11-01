GUNTRUM, Donna E.

GUNTRUM - Donna E. Age 82, of Springville, NY died October 31, 2018. Wife of the beloved Del Guntrum; loving mother of Leanne (Robert) Bergman and Steve (Tracy) Guntrum; sister of the late Robert (Onlee) Baker, Dorothy (Richard) Dennis and Roy "Sonny" Baker Jr.; also survived by her sister-in-law Pam Baker; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, November 2, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 38 N. Buffalo St., Springville. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.