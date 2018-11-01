Gerry man charged after fleeing police in car and on foot

A Gerry man was arrested by state troopers Wednesday after an incident that allegedly evolved into his being chased by police and crashing his vehicle.

Troopers said Stephen Trusel, 32, allegedly pushed a female victim in the presence of a child, prompting her to call 911.

Trusel fled the scene, troopers said, but they observed him traveling on Gerry-Ellington Road. Troopers said Trusel refused an order to stop, leading to the chase. Trusel crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree harassment, reckless driving and traffic violations.