Cleveland Hill 35, Southwestern 28
Southwestern's Cole Snyder looks over New Era Field prior to playing Cleveland Hill for the Section VI Class C Championship on Nov. 1, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern coach Jehuu Caulcrick speaks to his team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill coach Glen Graham speaks to his team.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill quarterback Javon Thomas runs for a touchdown against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder is hit as he pitches by Cleveland Hill linebacker Curtis Krajewski.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern receiver Mayson Matthews is defended by Cleveland Hill defensive back Devon Grant.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern coach Jehuu Caucrick is covered with rain as he watches the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern receiver Alex Card catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Hill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Fans sit in the rain to support Southwestern and Cleveland Hill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder runs for a touchdown against Cleveland Hill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern players are introduced prior to playing Cleveland Hill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill running back Aaron Wahler runs for a touchdown against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill Aaron Wahler runs for a touchdown against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill player Caron Marshall celebrates with family after defeating Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill running back Aaron Wahler runs for a touchdown against Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder throws a two-point conversion.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern's Copper Pannes catches a deflected two-point conversion against Cleveland Hill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill defensive player Carl Jackson jars the ball loose from Southwestern receiver Tyler Williams.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill celebrates a victory over Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill running back Aaron Wahler celebrates a victory over Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cleveland Hill celebrates a victory over Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
