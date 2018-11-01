Orchard Park celebrates a game four victory over Clarence during the Section VI Girls Volleyball Class AA final at Daemen College on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Orchard Park players celebrate a winning point.
Orchard Park players attempt to block the shot of Clarenceu2019s Jaide Cummings.
Clarence player Jaide Cummings hits past Orchard Park during the Section VI Girl Volleyball Class AA final.
Orchard Park player Hannah Rauh celebrates a winning point.
Orchard Parku2019s Sarah Lucas sets a shot against Clarence.
Clarence's team lines up for a game against Hilton's in the Boys soccer Far West regionals at Sweet Home high school on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Clarence's Gehrig Lahti hits the ball past Hilton's Noah Malta in the first half.
Clarence's Taha Ahmed hits the ball past Hilton's Justin Arilotta in the first half.
Clarence's Gehrig Lahti heads the ball past Hilton's Hussain Ali.
Clarence's Quinn Neelon heads the ball away Hilton's Jack Gombatta.
Clarence's Taha Ahmed hits the ball past Hilton's Justin Arilotta.
Nichols' Ally Elia battles St. Mary's Skyler Baun for the ball in the first half in the Monsignor Martin girls soccer finals u2014 Class A final on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Nichols' Marisa Warren battles St. Mary's Samantha Carlson for the ball in the first half.
Nichols' Camryn Warren battles St. Mary's player Gabriella Gambino for the ball in the first half.
Nichols Claire McGinnis battles St. Mary's player Rose Sambuchi for the ball in the first half.
Nichols' Sierra Warren battles St. Mary's player Shae O'Rourke for the ball in the first half.
Nichols' Camryn Warren battles St. Mary's player Hailey Miller for the ball in the first half.
Buffalo Seminary beat Cardinal O'Hara 1-0 in overtime penalty kicks in the Monsignor Martin girls soccer finals u2014 B final.
Buffalo Seminary players ran to the stands to hug their fans after beating Cardinal O'Hara 1-0 in overtime.
Buffalo Seminary players celebrate their overtime win.
Fans and athletes stand for the National Anthem at the start of the Section VI girls swimming finals at University at Buffalo.
This is the start of the girls 200 yard medley relay.
Alexis Triethley of Olean wins the girls 200 yard freestyle event.
This is the start of the girls 200 year IM.
Molly Hewett wins the girls 200 IM.
This the start of the girls 50 freestyle event.
Hamburg's Gianna Muriel performs on the balance beam in the Section VI gymnastics finals at Kenmore East high school in Kenmore, NY on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Williamsville North's Zoe Kyriakopoulos performs on the balance beam.
Williamsville North's Madison Penetrante performs on the balance beam.
Lancaster's Makenzie Castiglione performs on the vault.
West Seneca East coach Jim Maurino congratulates Colin Wiley after defeating West Seneca West during the Section VI Class A Championship at New Era Field on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
West Seneca West running back John Speyer stiff-arms West Seneca East defender Mark Amborski during the first half of the Section VI Class A Championship at New Era Field.
West Seneca West receiver Kyle Haettich catches a pass over West Seneca East defensive back Niam Bonner during the first half of the Section VI Class A Championship at New Era Field.
West Seneca East defensive player Devare Matthis strips the ball from West Seneca West quarterback Maurice Robertson during the second half of the Section VI Class A Championship at New Era Field.
Canisius player Connor Booth (8) spikes the ball past St. Joe's player Jack Gugino (15) during the Monsignor Martin boys volleyball championship match on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Cardinal O'Hara High School.
Canisius player John Scrocco blocks St. Joe's player Luke Mistretta during the Monsignor Martin boys volleyball championship match.
Canisius' Saferino Dour (11) and (2) John Scrocco (2) block St. Joe's player Nicholas Mayer.
Canisius' Saferino Dour slips the ball past St. Joe's player Nathan Wojcinski during the Monsignor Martin boys volleyball championship match.
Canisius' John Scrocco (2) celebrates a point with teammates Jack Manka (14) and Noah Weislo (5) during the Monsignor Martin boys volleyball championship match with St. Joeu2019s at Cardinal O'Hara High School.
Cleveland Hill player Caron Marshall celebrates with family after defeating Southwestern during for the Section VI Class C Championship at New Era Field on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Southwestern Cole Snyder looks over New Era Field prior to playing Cleveland Hill for the Section Vi Class C Championship.
Cleveland Hillcoach Glen Graham speaks to his team prior to playing Southwestern for the Section VI Class C Championship at New Era Field.
Cleveland Hill defensive player Carl Jackson jars the ball loose from Southwestern receiver Tyler WIlliams on a two point conversion during the second half of the Section VI Class C Championship at New Era Field.
East Aurora's Christian Kivari beats Southwestern's Drew Keppel to the ball in the first half at Tonawanda High School in Tonawanda on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
East Aurora's Christian Kivari beats Southwestern's Chase Stevenson to the ball in the first half.
Southwestern's Michael Carnes clears the ball away from East Aurora's Jonathan Putney in the first half.
East Aurora's Jonathon Putney heads the ball past Southwestern's Addison Pope for a goal in the first half.
East Aurora's Jonathon Putney dribbles the ball past Southwestern's Addison Pope in the first half.
