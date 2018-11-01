Mark Croce's convention center proposal

Statler City developer Mark Croce has a plan to expand the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The plan would build an elevated addition on top of the existing convention center that also would extend over Franklin Street to link with the 18-story Statler building. The plan also calls for an elevated greenway that would create a public access point for the project, as well as additional green space on the roof. A 10-story parking ramp would be built across Mohawk Street from the Statler.