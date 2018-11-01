Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Home of the Month: 19th century Clarence farmhouse
Charlie and Barb Mulloy's farmhouse in Clarence Hollow is decorated for fall. The exterior is painted Benjamin Moore's Thicket with Lush trim. The shutters are Pomegranate.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Mulloys take a seat on their porch. The house is deemed a Town of Clarence Designated Landmark by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The barn in back.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The side entrance.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
An equestrian-themed statue is accessorized for the cooler days to come.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The living room walls are painted Sherwin-Williams' Honeycomb and Antiquity.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Two of Barb Mulloy's acrylic paintings hang in a corner of the living room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A bench in the living room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vintage-style metal shoes are part of the decor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Floor detail.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A nonworking potbelly stove.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A closeup of one of the many interesting lamps in the farmhouse.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Not your run-of-the-mill candle holder.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The large door that leads to the master bedroom was once used as a pocket door and is not original to the farmhouse, said Barb Mulloy. It was there when she bought the home.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The master bedroom is painted Sherwin-Williams' Hearts of Palm along with a metallic blue hand mixed by Barb Mulloy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A handknit sweater from an estate sale hangs on the bedroom wall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another view of the first-floor bedroom.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Old luggage is part of the decor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A funky bedroom lamp.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The dining room table is from Pier 1.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Barb Mulloy hand mixed the colors in the dining room using leftover paints.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A closer view.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A view of the dining room. One of Barb Mulloy's acrylic paintings hangs on the wall to the right.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A corner of the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
An old Laurel gas stove, which was gutted and is now used as storage, is found in the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A trio of bottle stoppers created by Barb Mulloy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More dining room details.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The dining room also features what they call the Tin Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A view of some of the treasure boxes made by Barb Mulloy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The kitchen.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The cabinets are painted three colors, including a shade of green Barb Mulloy concocted.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Charlie Mulloy's second-floor office.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A sink and hand-painted cabinets and backsplash tiles provide a convenient place to make coffee on the second floor. The home may have been a two-family residence at one time, the Mulloys said.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A small reading room is on the second floor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Barb Mulloy's second-floor art studio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Her colorfully painted table.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Two of her paintings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The floor in her art studio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Yes, those are mannequin hands holding back the drapery panel.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Barb Mulloy built this miniature artist's studio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Charlie Mulloy walks along the garden designed with rocks and water features.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A view of the pond and waterfall Charlie Mulloy installed in 2015.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
One healthy looking arbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another view of the garden.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
These sculptures were part of an "art car" called Gremlins created by Doug McCallum for the Art on Wheels public art project in 2003. Barb Mulloy bought it at auction. She has since repainted them.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another sculpture from the series.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More quirky sculptures. They're everywhere.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Welcome to the garden.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Meet the pumpkin in the hard hat.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Barb Mulloy adopted several busts that were left behind by students in a friend's art class at an out-of-town university.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another whimsical touch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This plaster head was a gift from a wedding guest. The Mulloys kid the man that it looks just like him.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
O'Daniels' Gin Mill & Grill: Bar feature
Smiles at The Stripteasers at Misuta Chow's
Election Day 2018
UB 48, Kent State 14
Catches and hunts of the Week (Nov. 7)
Smiles at the Main Event on Main Street Williamsville
Smiles at Presidential All-Black Affair in Niagara Falls
Smiles at They Might Be Giants in Town Ballroom
Photo:
1
/ 53
Saturday, November 3, 2018
Barb and Charlie Mulloy live in a 19th-century farmhouse in Clarence Hollow filled with art, books and found treasures.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
November Home of the Month: Farmhouse fun
October Home of the Month: A quirky, clutter-free ranch in Snyder
September Home of the Month: East Aurora Elegance
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article